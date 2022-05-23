Buildings for all panchayats soon: Minister

Permanent buildings would be built for all panchayats, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao said at a meeting with Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Tribal and Women Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy.

The ministers held a meeting with the officials of concerned departments here on Monday presided over by Mr. Dayakar Rao. They decided to meet Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao in regard to release of funds.

“Permanent buildings will be built at all the new panchayats. In addition roads and drainage network will be established. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has released required funds for this. Shortly, a meeting will be held with ST MLAs,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao after the meeting.

Informing that about ₹1,000 crore was allotted in the budget for the new panchayats, the ministers said that works would begin shortly. Officials were directed to prepare the proposals in this regard.