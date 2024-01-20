GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Building Workers Union blames ‘poor quality’ of work for collapse of under-construction bridge girders in Somavaram

The bridge is part of the upcoming Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway project

January 20, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated Building Workers Union has alleged that the poor quality of work led to the collapse of the girders of the under-construction bridge as part of the upcoming Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway at Somavaram village in Wyra Mandal on Thursday.

A delegation of the CITU and the Building Workers Union visited the site on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Building Workers Union district general secretary, M. Srinivasa Rao, alleged that the incident exposed the glaring lapses on the part of the contractor in adherence to the stipulated construction quality and safety standards.

He demanded that the concerned contractor be blacklisted and the four construction workers who were injured on Thursday be given financial assistance. CITU district general secretary, Kalyana Venkateshwara Rao, and others were present.

Meanwhile, sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that a concrete mixer truck accidently hit the scaffolding during the slab laying work at the construction site of the underpass near Somavaram village resulting in the collapse of the scaffold on Thursday.

