Building permissions turn a new avenue for GHMC to boost revenue

The rise in revenue may be at least partly, attributed to the introduction of online permissions through TS-bPASS

V. Swathi HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 01:06 IST

GHMC has recorded an impressive collection in terms of building permission fee during the first five month period of the current financial year.

Even before the closure of the first half of the financial year, revenue from this source has far surpassed the 50 per cent mark of last year’s collections, giving strong basis for the hopes of the civic authorities of exceeding last year’s figures.

Revenue from the building permissions stood at ₹ 1,144 crore during the financial year 2021-22, while it has already crossed ₹ 650 crore during the current year up to August 31. This is almost close to the ₹ 661 crore revenue for the entire financial year of 2020-21, when the construction activity was marred by the raging pandemic of COVID-19.

The rise in revenue may be at least partly, attributed to the introduction of online permissions through TS-bPASS. Over the past two years, the permissions granted through the new hassle free system have grown gradually.

This year, so far, a total 5,038 permissions have been granted, of which 4,872 permissions were through TS-bPASS, and only 166 were from the older version, Development Permission Management System.

TS-bPASS has done away with manual intervention with regard to building permissions when it comes to structures built in less than 600 square yards of plot size. Instant registrations are offered free of cost for structures built in less than 75 square yards, while instant approvals are granted for a fee for those exceeding 75 square yards, but within 600 square yards.

If the plot size exceeds 600 square yards, the builders can get single window approvals, without having to roam around various offices for obtaining clearances.

In the current year, a total 4,068 structures have been granted instant approval, while 548 approvals are through single window. Instant registrations stood at 256, while those approved through DPMS stood at mere 166.

