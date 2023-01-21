Building may be pulled down

January 21, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The building in Nallagutta area that caught fire on Thursday may be brought down, in all likelihood, by the GHMC authorities.

The building lost 50 to 60% of its strength due to the fire, experts from the National Institute of Technology, who have been commissioned to study the structure, informed in a report submitted to the GHMC.

Already, parts of the lower floors have collapsed, indicating the loss of structural strength. The final report is yet to be prepared, which will be done after conducting more tests such as Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Test, or Impact Echo Test, sources said. A decision will be taken after going through the final report, an official said.