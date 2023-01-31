ADVERTISEMENT

Building collapse

January 31, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

One half of the building housing Deccan Mall on the Minister Road was completely brought down on Tuesday by GHMC authorities.

Reports about sudden collapse of six floors of the building all at once sent the surrounding residents into a panic mode for a brief while, prompting the higher authorities of GHMC to inspect the site.

However, the Engineering wing officials informed that the collapse was planned, and that demolition of one wing of the L shaped building has been complete. Once the access was cleared, the remaining part too would be taken up, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The building was gutted in massive fire accident recently, and lost much of its structural strength, due to which the GHMC decided that it should be pulled down.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US