Builders pour out their woes against the new registration process

Information on many lands not available on portal

As the technical glitches continue to hamper the registration of the non-agricultural properties started from December 14, builders are raising concerns over the absence of several key provisions in the new registration processes.

Builders lamented that the portal is generating its own sale deed format, which was not in conformity with the RERA guidelines, and there was insistence on payment of full consideration without an option for semi-finished registrations. The server is not recognizing the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation lands for payment of stamp duty and registration fee for slot-booking as the ownership details are not uploaded in Dharani portal. As a result, properties under the GHMC and other municipalities were being displayed in the portal. “The server is notifying the sale, mortgage and gift deeds relating to the GHMC and municipality limits and not the properties under the TSIIC,” the builders claimed.

The server is seeking information with regard to property tax identification number regarding only GHMC and other municipal areas and it had not so far been upgraded with the provision for the lands owned by the TSIIC. “Dharani portal is being used in full contrary to the orders issued by the High Court,” a builder said on the condition of anonymity adding personal information with respect to authorized signatories like Aadhaar and PAN card are being sought.

Entry of data pertaining to vendors name was only possible while the other data is not being accepted in the Excel sheet format, they said citing that the message “please upload the data in correct format” that was appearing every time a transaction was being processed. There is no option clause for payment of consideration details through DD/cheque/cash and there was no provision for taking the details of more than one vendors as well as purchasers. “Instruments like mortgage areas deed, rental/lease deeds, gift and exchange deeds are some of the basic needs of the business, but there is no provision in this direction,” the builders lamented.

They also expressed concern that there was no clarity on the legal status of the PTIN and whether the authorities concerned could identify the properties on the basis of the PTIN. There was absence of mechanism to check assigning multiple PTINs to same property as also the documents which are relied on for assigning the PTIN.

The builders are also questioning the sanctity of the municipal or panchayat data in regard to ownership and other details and they were found sceptical about the utility of the passbook on whether it is going to be a title for the purposes of bank loans. “A legal scrutiny of PTIN and passbooks is required as the opinion of the banks forms the core of the issue,” the builders claimed.

The issue of insistence on electricity number for under construction units had also come under scrutiny as the builders aver that these numbers would not be allotted to under construction units. There was also no clarity on whether the registration would be based on general power of attorney and special power of attorney in case vendor is not able to make it to the sub-registrar’s office. “There is no provision for registration based on representation and no provision for registration on commission at the residence in case of sick, aged and handicapped persons,” the builders alleged.