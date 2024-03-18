Builder gets a free hand to encroach footpath space at the city centre

March 18, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a flagrant violation of norms at the centre of the city which has been condoned by the civic officials for years, builder of a high rise structure has encroached upon major portion of the pedestrian facilities on the main road near Khairatabad.

He also started tampering with the storm water drain that ran beneath the footpath, with no official even taking note of the same.

Right next to the Errum Manzil Metro Rail station, the compound wall of the gigantic commercial venture juts on to the footpath which had once hosted three bus shelters. It covers the facade of a residential complex developed by the same builder several years ago.

On the footpath which was also laid by the builder over the existing footpath of GHMC, three persons could be found opening the catchpit cover of the stormwater drain underneath.

“We are bringing the silt chamber to the level of the footpath,” one of the workers says, pointing at the raise of the kerb which is more than a foot, as against the six inches limit set by the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress.

Along the compound wall, on the footpath, the builder also built concrete planters, in order to develop greenery. Between the entry and exit ways, is a diminutive gate, with steps built right on the leftover footpath. Ramps on the entry and exit ways project onto the road, instead of being confined to the plot area as per the norms.

“During construction, the footpath got damaged, hence we are restoring it,” said a functionary of the venture, who introduced himself as vice-president Vijaya Bhaskar.

Greenery and the catchpit work, he described as the public utility initiative by the builder, and the steps, as the entry for workers, and delivery boys.

“We designed the planter barricades in a way to prevent idlers from sitting on them,” Vijaya Bhaskar says, proudly displaying the sloped surface of the barricades.

A comparison with the satellite images over the past five years reveals that the bus shelters which occupied the space earlier, were removed in 2018. The very next year, the compound wall was extended occupying the footpath.

“There is a u-turn exactly opposite the structure, and I find the road already congested here. Imagine the situation when all the offices are occupied in the building. Will the road be sufficient to cater to all the vehicles emerging from there?” questions M. Srinivas, a regular commuter on the route.

GHMC officials informed that they were aware of the violations, and asked the builder to remove the encroachments. They say that the alcove in which bus bay was accommodated, was acquired from the plat owner years ago during road widening effort.

Through a separate note on March 14, GHMC has informed that a total 439 unauthorised structures have been demolished by the zonal level special task forces in the last three months.

