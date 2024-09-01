ADVERTISEMENT

Builder associations urge for halting construction activity for 48 hours

Published - September 01, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Builder associations in Telangana have called on all stakeholders to prioritise the safety of construction workers amid the heavy rains in the State and recommended halting all construction activities for the next 48 hours.

“We urge our member developers and all those involved in construction to stop work and relocate onsite labour to safer locations. It is crucial to be vigilant about excavated sites that may collapse and to evacuate cellars at newly excavated and under-construction sites to prevent flooding. Temporary walls and scaffolding could also collapse due to the rain, posing serious risks,” stated V. Rajashekar Reddy, President of CREDAI Hyderabad.

NAREDCO Telangana president Vijaya Sai Meka, echoed these concerns, highlighting the importance of moving any labour camps currently situated in cellars or low-lying areas to safer ground to prevent flooding and submersion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US