Builder associations urge for halting construction activity for 48 hours

Published - September 01, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Builder associations in Telangana have called on all stakeholders to prioritise the safety of construction workers amid the heavy rains in the State and recommended halting all construction activities for the next 48 hours.

“We urge our member developers and all those involved in construction to stop work and relocate onsite labour to safer locations. It is crucial to be vigilant about excavated sites that may collapse and to evacuate cellars at newly excavated and under-construction sites to prevent flooding. Temporary walls and scaffolding could also collapse due to the rain, posing serious risks,” stated V. Rajashekar Reddy, President of CREDAI Hyderabad.

NAREDCO Telangana president Vijaya Sai Meka, echoed these concerns, highlighting the importance of moving any labour camps currently situated in cellars or low-lying areas to safer ground to prevent flooding and submersion.

