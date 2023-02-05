Budget to be presented today

February 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is set for the presentation of the annual financial statement for the year 2023-24 by the government.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is set to present the Budget in the Legislative Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Monday. The State Cabinet, which met here on Sunday, gave its approval to the full budget, the last in the current tenure of the TRS government, as Assembly elections are scheduled towards the end of the year.

With the onset of the election year, all eyes are on the priorities of the government, primarily related to the social welfare sector, as the government has been making impressive allocations every year to cater to the needs of the BC, SC, ST and minority communities in the past few years.

One aspect that has to be seen in next year’s Budget is the total outlay that would be proposed as the State faced a tough time in mobilising financial resources for a few months following the Union Finance Ministry’s restrictions on market borrowings.

While a section of officials say that the total outlay next year would be around ₹3 lakh crore, given the commitments the government had to fulfil in the election year, another section is firm that it could be more or less same or a little higher than the current year’s ₹2.56 lakh crore. Senior officials of the Finance department however, remained tight-lipped when asked about the approximate size of the outlay.

There are concerns over restrictions imposed by the Centre on the quantum of borrowings as it could have a bearing on some of the flagship programmes. Though the government had proposed to raise ₹52,167 crore through open market borrowings during the current fiscal, the quantum had been cut down to around ₹37,500 crore by the Centre citing financial management and the high off budget borrowings in the form of outstanding guarantees given to different State-owned corporations.

As a result of the reduced borrowings, the government faced difficulties in making timely payment for Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu, the ambitious scheme involving one time grant of ₹10 lakh to eligible Dalit families. For instance, the government made a budgetary allocation of ₹17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu, but the disbursal could hardly reach the half way mark owing to shortage of resources.

As there is little likelihood of the Centre relaxing the restrictions it had imposed on borrowings citing the FRBM limits, it has to be seen how the Finance Minister would strike a balance between the welfare and development programmes.