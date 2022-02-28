Budget session of Telangana Legislature from March 7

The budget session of Telangana Legislature will commence on March 7.

This was decided at a meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with his Cabinet colleagues K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and V. Prashant Reddy and senior officials of the State government.

The commencement of the session will be preceded by a meeting of the Cabinet on March 6 evening to approve the annual budget which will be presented in the Assembly by the Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. The schedule of the session will be decided by the business advisory committees of both Houses of legislature, a release from CMO said.