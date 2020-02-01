Budget disappointing for TS: Uttam

The Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman is highly disappointing, especially for Telangana, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“There is nothing in the Budget for unemployed youth, farmers, women, students and the sectors that generate jobs have been completely ignored,” he said in a statement here.

It was highly disappointing for Telangana as there is no clarity on devolution of taxes to States. Telangana has been meted out injustice since 2014-15 and not a single promise made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has been honoured. The BJP government was acting as if Telangana doesn’t exist in India’s map, he said.

“The budget speech was completely silent on rising unemployment in the country which is at 45-year high. The Finance Minister neither made a mention of unemployment nor proposed any measures to address the problem,” he said.

Similarly, he said the government did not specify as to how it plans to double the income of farmers by 2022. The agriculture growth rate must be at least 11% for doubling the income but the Economic Survey 2019-20 says the annual growth rate in real terms in agriculture and its allied sectors is 2.9 per cent. The Finance Minister needs to clarify how the government plans to achieve its target, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the previous Congress regimes created public assets, but the BJP government was selling them to private parties. The proposed scheme to have a medical college attached to a district hospital in public-private partnership (PPP) mode clearly means that people would have to pay for medical services in those hospitals.