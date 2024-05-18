ADVERTISEMENT

‘Buddhist tourism can connect India with Asian countries culturally’

Published - May 18, 2024 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“Buddhist tourism has the capability not only to promote tourism for economic development but also to connect India with other Asian countries culturally,” said Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) vice president Mallepally Laxmaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Promoting Buddhist Sectors on Asian Highway’ organised at Thimphu jointly by ABTO and Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Myanmar representatives.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said tour operators should exploit the huge Buddhist potential in Telangana and recalled how Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist Heritage Theme park developed at Nagarjuna Sagar can be tapped to bring in Buddhists from all the Asian countries.

He also proposed an International Happiness March between India and Bhutan, which would be taken up shortly and requests have been made to both the governments. ABTO General Secretary Dr. Kaulesh Kumar explained the idea behind the seminar which was attended by travel agents, tour operators and hoteliers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US