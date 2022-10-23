Buddhavanam to celebrate Dhammadeepotsavam

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 23, 2022 20:13 IST

Buddhavanam will celebrate Dhammadeepotsavam at 6 p.m. on October 25.

According to Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project, celebrations will be inaugurated by Venu Sankoju, recipient of Dasarathi Award, and the first lamp will be lit by US-based Buddhist and coordinator Sthirachitta.

Upasakas ‘Dasi’ Sudarsan, President awardee, Maudgalyayan (USA); ‘Sthirachitta’ coordinator C. Pramdhamulu; TSBSI president B. Sattayya; Telangana State Buddhist Society of India (TSBSI) vice-president Janayya; TSBSI council member K.K. Raja; Latha-Raja Foundation chairman Mungara Jashua; Buddhist writer and historian Satishbabu Pavuluri will participate in Dhammadeepotsavam and Dhammayatra, and light the lamps at the respective venues in Buddhavanam.

The inauguration will be followed by a Dhammadeepa Yatra in which a procession of lamps will be taken to Buddhapada, Acharya Nagarjuna statue in Maha Stupa and Pancha Dhyani Buddhas (first floor of the Maha Stupa) and at Huge Dhamma Baloon will be launched to mark the occasion.

