Buddhavanam to become international Buddhist destination, says TSTDC chairman

Gellu Srinivasa Yadav, chairman of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), on Monday said Buddhavanam Buddhist Heritage Theme Park developed at Nagarjunasagar by the Telangana government will become an international Buddhist destination with its unique attractions.

Speaking at Ashada Purnima-Dharma Chakra Day celebrations organised by Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar, Mr. Srinivasa Yadav promised all support to Buddhavanam to make it a standalone tourist destination for Buddhists.

Principal secretary (tourism and culture) Sandeep Kumar Sultania said some more segments would be developed thematically with focus on international standards. He felicitated Mr. Sagar Bhagavan Kamble, founder of Bodhisatva YouTube channel and explorer of 500 Buddhist sites, for promoting Buddhist culture and heritage.

Dr. Maya Joshi, associate professor, Lady Sriram College, Delhi, spoke on ‘Chaturarya sutras and Asthana marg’ and Prof. C. Upendar Rao from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, spoke on the relationship between Pali and Telugu. A book ‘Vajirasara’ written by C. Upendar Rao was launched on the occasion.

A. Sridhar, charman of Telangana Grandhalsya Parishath, and Prof. Gopala Reddy, V-C of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, spoke on the teachings of the Buddha.