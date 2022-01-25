Buddhavanam project unveils an exciting prospect

The heritage theme park is spread over 275 acres near Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district

A beautiful picture is going to unveil once the Buddhavanam project is inaugurated. The project was completed at a cost of about ₹65 crore

This project has come up in about 275 acres at Nandikonda village of Peddavura mandal of Nalgonda district, near Nagarjunasagar, located about 130 km.from the State headquarters.

The Budhhavanam project is divided into eight segments with an elegant entrance plaza Buddhacharitavanam, Bodhisattva Park (Jataka Park), Dhyanavanam (Meditation Park), Stupa Park, Mahastupa, Buddhist University, Buddhist Monasteries from South- East Asian countries and modern museum on the revival of Buddhism in India with a research library to symbolically represent the Astangamarga propounded by the Buddha.This will be the first in the country with so many thematic segments depicting the major events from the life of Siddhartha Gautama and his previous birth stories, eight miniature stupas of national and international models.

The State Department of Archaeology and Museums has established a Buddhist Heritage Museum in the ground floor of Maha Stupa.

“There is a good response from foreign countries, especially from South-East Asia. The Government of Sri Lanka has donated a replica of the Avukana Buddha statue and Dhamma bell.

The replica of Mahastupa with sculptural panels in Amaravathi School of Art is embellished, the main attraction of the Buddhist Theme Park,” said an officer of the Buddhavanam project.

Amaravati Stupa replica

At the Centre of Buddhavanam is a replica of the original Amaravati Stupa in its original dimensions, shape, and design for the first time, the Amaravati School of Art after 1,700 years. A museum of Buddhist heritage, an amphi-theater and international centre along with civic amenities are developed. The drum, dome and railing are embellished with sculptural panels. Inside of Mahastupa upper-level dome ceiling is decorated with lotus petals and sky panels made in an aluminum acoustic system central portion in a 28-feet height miniature stupa were made in stone and installed Pancha Dhyana sitting Buddhas of Amithabha, Akshyobya, Ratnasambhava, Amoghasiddhi and Virochana - four sides and four cardinal directions.

“The project is already completed and will be inaugurated shortly. The project was established with an investment of ₹65 crore contribution from both the State and Central governments,” Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah told The Hindu.