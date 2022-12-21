Buddhavanam enthrals Vietnamese Buddhists

HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Abbot of Hue Ngheem Sangha of Vietnam Thich Minh Thong visited Buddhavanam on Wednesday, along with 90 Buddhist monks and 30 nuns.

With its unique Buddhist features, this heritage park developed by Telangana Tourism in Nagarjunasagar has a lot of potential to draw international Buddhists, he said.

The visitors were received by officials K. Sudhanreddy and Krantibabu. Buddhist expert consultant E. Sivanagireddy briefed them about the history of the project and its various segments such as the entrance plaza, Buddha Charitavanam with Buddhapada, Jataka park, meditation park with Sri Lankan Buddha statue, Stupa park with four Indian and nine South East Asian Stupas and the Mahastupa built in Amaravati style embellished with Buddhist sculptural panels.

The monks and nuns chanted prayers at Buddhapada and in front of the images of the Buddha at the central stupa inside the Mahastupa and Acharya Nagarjuna statue.

The chief monk complimented project officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah for creating the sky effect inside the dome of the Mahastupa using German technology.

Later, they took a boat ride to Nagarjunakonda to visit the museum and the reconstructed Buddhist structures.

