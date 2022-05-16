Buddhavanam decked up for Buddha Purnima

Buddhavanam, the new mega theme park at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district, was inaugurated two days ago. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The 2566th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, observed on the full moon day of Vaisakh month as Buddha Purnima, was celebrated at Buddhavanam, the new mega theme park at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Inaugurated by the State government just two days ago, Buddhavanam was conceptually illuminated to enhance the beauty of the sculptures, stupas, the dome and various sections.

On Monday, monks from parts of Tibet and Mysuru arrived at Buddhavanam, and along with the staff of the project and Tourism department, they offered special prayers at Buddha’s feet. The whole park was decorated with flowers and flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Project special officer M. Lakshmaiah said Buddhavanam was suitably completed with funds from the State government, after its works were kept on hold, during 2015. The project is now all set to flourish as an international spiritual and tourist attraction, he said.

One of the monks participating in the prayers, Sanhgabala said the Buddhavanam has emerged as a “sacred place” for Buddhists from various countries. He expressed happiness at the depiction of life of Gautam Buddha through intricate carvings, theme-wise parks and illustration of tales in the jataka park, among other features.