Buddhavanam bags International Tourism Award

December 09, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist heritage theme park developed by the Telangana government, bagged the International Tourism Award at the three-day 5th Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), International Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was jointly organised by ABTO, 5th International Buddhist Trade Mart (IBTM) and 2nd International Conference on Buddhist Circuits, at CII-City Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Friday.

The Bangladesh Bhutan India Nepal (BBIN) countries Tourism Mitra Award 2022 was received by special officer, Buddhavanam Project, Mallepalli Laxmaiah from Bhikshu Dhamma Dipa, chairman of Korea-India Friends Relationship Association and secretary general (founder), ABTO, Kaulesh Kumar during the inaugural session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The organisers of the conclave said that the award was presented in recognition of the services rendered by Mr. Laxmaiah to preserve Buddhist culture and spread Buddha’s Dhamma through the project with its unique attractions.

A presentation on Buddhavanam was made by Mr. Laxmaiah and E. Sivanagi Reddy, Buddhist expert consultant, Buddhavanam.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and Buddhavanam stall was visited by a number of Buddhist monks, travel agents and officials of Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. General manager, marketing, TSTDC K. Anji Reddy and design in-charge of Buddhavanam D.R. Shyam Sundar Rao participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US