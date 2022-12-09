Buddhavanam bags International Tourism Award

December 09, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist heritage theme park developed by the Telangana government, bagged the International Tourism Award at the three-day 5th Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), International Convention.

The event was jointly organised by ABTO, 5th International Buddhist Trade Mart (IBTM) and 2nd International Conference on Buddhist Circuits, at CII-City Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Friday.

The Bangladesh Bhutan India Nepal (BBIN) countries Tourism Mitra Award 2022 was received by special officer, Buddhavanam Project, Mallepalli Laxmaiah from Bhikshu Dhamma Dipa, chairman of Korea-India Friends Relationship Association and secretary general (founder), ABTO, Kaulesh Kumar during the inaugural session.

The organisers of the conclave said that the award was presented in recognition of the services rendered by Mr. Laxmaiah to preserve Buddhist culture and spread Buddha’s Dhamma through the project with its unique attractions.

A presentation on Buddhavanam was made by Mr. Laxmaiah and E. Sivanagi Reddy, Buddhist expert consultant, Buddhavanam.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and Buddhavanam stall was visited by a number of Buddhist monks, travel agents and officials of Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. General manager, marketing, TSTDC K. Anji Reddy and design in-charge of Buddhavanam D.R. Shyam Sundar Rao participated in the event.