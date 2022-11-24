Buddhavanam art enthrals Bhutanese monks

November 24, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Bhutanese Buddhist monks at Buddhavanam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A high-level delegation of Bhutanese Buddhist monks led by Tenzin Namgyal of the central Buddhist body in Thimphu representing the International Buddhist Confederation visited Buddhavanam (Buddhist heritage park) at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The monks were taken on a guided tour, where Buddhist expert consultant E. Sivanagireddy briefed them about the advent of Buddhism, Buddhist heritage of Telangana, Buddhism at Nagarjunakonda, contribution of Acharya Nagarjuna and important Buddhist sites in Telangana.

Dr. Sivanagireddy explained to them the concept and segments of Buddhavanam. He interpreted the sculptural panel embellished with Buddhist themes encased to the railing, drum and dome portions of the Mahastupa and Pancha Dhyana Buddhas installed in front of the Mahastupa.

The Bhutanese delegation, including in-charge monks of 24 districts, visited all the segments and were impressed by the design and interiors.

The delegates had a meeting with Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, special officer of Buddhavanam project Mallepalli Laxmaiah, and OSD Sudhan Reddy on Wednesday.

They expressed their interest in exploring the possibility of establishing a Bhutanese monastery at Buddhavanam and collaborating with the Telangana government to promote Buddhist culture and education in the State. The delegation also visited the Island Museum at Nagarjunakonda.

