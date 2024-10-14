Buddha’s teachings key to eradicating social evils: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stressed that the teachings of Buddha hold the key to eradicating social evils. Speaking at the Dhamma Vijayam celebrations at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, in Nalgonda district on Monday, he underscored the importance of understanding and practicing Buddha’s principles for leading a meaningful life and contributing to the betterment of society. The event was organized by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

On the occasion, Sukender Reddy, recalled the historical significance of Samrat Ashoka, who propagated Dhamma Vijayam, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956, in Nagpur. Mr. Reddy urged the gathering to follow the ideals of Buddha, Ashoka and Ambedkar in their daily lives.

TSTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to developing Buddhavanam as a world-class Buddhist destination. He suggested organizing international events to attract tourists from Southeast Asia.

In his welcome address, Managing Director of TSTDC and Special Officer of Buddhavanam N. Prakash Reddy said that an aggressive marketing strategy is in place to promote Buddhavanam at national and international trade fairs, positioning it as a key Buddhist cultural tourism destination. Ven. Dhamma Rakhitha, Mokshananda Buddha Vihara and PSN Murthy, MLC Mankena Kotireddy, Dr. E. Sivanagi Reddy and K. Sudhan Reddy, officials of Buddhavanam also spoke.