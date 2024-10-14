GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buddha’s teachings key to eradicating social evils: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Published - October 14, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Gutha Sukender Reddy paying homage to Buddha at Dhamma Vijayam celebrations at Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Gutha Sukender Reddy paying homage to Buddha at Dhamma Vijayam celebrations at Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stressed that the teachings of Buddha hold the key to eradicating social evils. Speaking at the Dhamma Vijayam celebrations at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, in Nalgonda district on Monday, he underscored the importance of understanding and practicing Buddha’s principles for leading a meaningful life and contributing to the betterment of society. The event was organized by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

On the occasion, Sukender Reddy, recalled the historical significance of Samrat Ashoka, who propagated Dhamma Vijayam, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956, in Nagpur. Mr. Reddy urged the gathering to follow the ideals of Buddha, Ashoka and Ambedkar in their daily lives.

TSTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to developing Buddhavanam as a world-class Buddhist destination. He suggested organizing international events to attract tourists from Southeast Asia.

In his welcome address, Managing Director of TSTDC and Special Officer of Buddhavanam N. Prakash Reddy said that an aggressive marketing strategy is in place to promote Buddhavanam at national and international trade fairs, positioning it as a key Buddhist cultural tourism destination. Ven. Dhamma Rakhitha, Mokshananda Buddha Vihara and PSN Murthy, MLC Mankena Kotireddy, Dr. E. Sivanagi Reddy and K. Sudhan Reddy, officials of Buddhavanam also spoke.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / development / social issues (general) / buddhism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.