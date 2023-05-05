ADVERTISEMENT

Buddha’s teachings are imperative to present day society: KCR

May 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CM pays tribute on Buddha jayanti

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that practising the teachings of Gautama Buddha of enlightening people to live in harmony with nature, love, compassion and non-violence are imperative to the present day society.

The CM recalled Buddha’s teachings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that it was a proud moment for every Indian to live on a land where Buddha taught noble principles of peaceful co-existence to the humanity 2,500 years ago. The social, economic and cultural principles preached by Lord Buddha with great vision and philosophical wisdom against discrimination and hatred were immortal.

He said propagation of Buddhism in Telangana was a matter of pride and the roots of the State’s social life and culture were deeply embedded in Buddhism. The Buddhist sites erected on the banks of Krishna and Godavari, dating back to thousands of years, were evidence of spread of Buddhism in Telangana. The Buddhavanam, which was developed with international standards at Nagarjunasagar, is attracting tourists from across the world.

Mr. Rao said that the State government was implementing an action plan to spread Buddha’s teachings by reviving old Buddhist temples spread in different parts of Telangana. The government is fulfilling Lord Buddha’s aspirations by implementing schemes meant for development of all sections of people regardless of caste, colour and religion, he added.

