Buddha’s holy Relics enshrined at Buddhavanam

October 30, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - NAGARJUNASAGAR

Holy relics of the Buddha and eight Arhants (disciples of the Buddha) were enshrined in the Mahastupa amidst the chantings of Triratna at Buddhavanam, a world class Buddhist Heritage Theme park developed by Government of Telangana at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project said that it is a historic event in which the holy relics were handed over to him in the presence of the Buddhist monks by Gagan Malik, Bollywood actor and President, Gagan Malik Foundation at the entrance Plaza. From there, the relics kept in a miniature shrine designed like an Indonesian Pagoda were carried in a specially designed palanquin up to the Mahastupa in a ceremonial procession led by the monks. He says that the enshrinement and consecration ceremony was conducted as per the Mahayana Buddhist tradition under the guidance of Ven. Dr.Phra Ajahn Vician, Abbot from Thai monastery, Rajgir.

The Special Officer said that the sacred relics offered by Mr. Gagan Malik, to Buddhavanam Project, were received from the Indonesian Buddhist Sangam and Lay Buddhists, which were originally received from the Myanmar Government by Cambodian Sangharaja during the Buddha Pooja Mahotsav held in Indonesia from November 13 to 15 in 2009.

The Buddha Relics presented at Buddhavanam are: Jasmine Red blood Buddha Relics; Sisa (head) Buddha relic; Golden Flesh Buddha relic; Pearl Bone Buddha relic; Buddha relic from Somdeach Tep Vong of Cambodia and colourful Blood Buddha relics. The Relics of the Arhants are A. Sariputta, A. Moggalana, A. Sivali, A. Anurudha, A. Bakula, A. Upali, A. Ananda and Dagon (Myanmar) .

Dr. Sivanagireddy, Buddhist Expert Consultant, K. Sudhanreddy, OSD ,Buddhavanam project and Nalgonda Collector R. Karnan were present.