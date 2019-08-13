B.Tech student’s body found on railway track

A 20-year-old youth committed suicide here on Monday by jumping in front of a train after his father refused to buy his ‘favourite’ bike for him, said police. The incident took place at Chinthalapalli railway station in Sangem mandal.

The victim, Praneeth Koduri, a native of Sangem village, was a second year B.Tech student at a private college in Narsampet. His father, Sadaiah, is a local TRS leader. Police said the boy had been demanding a two-wheeler from his father for the past three months, but the latter refused and asked him to focus on studies as he was yet to clear all his first year subjects. However, he recently bought a phone for Praveen.

On Monday morning, Praveen left home, and by afternoon, his family and friends could not trace him. The Government Railway Police found his body on the railway track.

Meanwhile, some of his friends claimed that Praveen was interested in a girl of his college but she turned him down, said police. Dejected over the developments, he may have taken the extreme step, suspect police, who sent his body for autopsy before handing it over to the family.

In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at 040-66202000/ 66661117 at the Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.