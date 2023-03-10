B.Tech student attempts to end life for losing smartphone to online scam

March 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A B. Tech student, who was reportedly upset over fear of being reprimanded for losing his smartphone to an online scam, allegedly tried to end his life at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. He was rescued by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Police said that Shaikh Rabbani, 21, a resident of Bachupally, was found ‘loitering’ at the Kazipet side of the railway station around 11 a.m. on Friday.

“We found him moving suspiciously in the platform and walking towards a train. When pulled up for questioning, he said that he was scared of the ‘consequences’ of losing his phone worth about ₹30,000 to an online scam as he was trying to sell it. He was scared that his family would scold him for losing the device and therefore, decided to kill himself,” said police.

Later, his father, Riyaz Basha, was called by the police and the youth was handed over to him after counselling.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)