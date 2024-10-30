B.Tech graduate arrested while selling drugs in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

A 42-year-old man was arrested during a raid conducted by the State Task Force of the Excise and Prohibition Department on Tuesday on charge of selling drugs. Officials said seven grams of MDMA, a mobile phone and two-wheeler were seized from him.

Thotapally Jaiprithvi, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested near Kranthi Hills Colony in Vanasthalipuram. Efforts are under way to trace his accomplice, Kattamanchi John.

Investigation revealed that the man completed his B.Tech in Nellore and later joined a soft skills course in an institute in Hyderabad. Jaiprithvi often went to Bengaluru and purchased MDMA through his friend John, which he sold in Hyderabad at double the price.

police have booked a case and initiated an investigation.