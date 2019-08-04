B.Tech freshers get a peek into campus life

As part of orienting the new batch of first year B.Tech students, the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) here organised a programme titled ‘Skills make a good engineer - Master them’ on Saturday.

Addressing the students, principal K. Ashoka Reddy informed that each class carries a fraction of marks as the institute has introduced continuous evaluation system through Outcome Based Education.

Dean (Academic Affairs) C. Venkatesh said the objective of the programme was to introduced faculty, lab facilities and classrooms to the first year students. Heads of different departments gave a brief presentation about their respective branches.

Dean (Training and Placement) Srikanth Pabba said several companies have expressed willingness for campus recruitment and more students are expected to be placed in the core and software fields. In the last academic year, 513 students had been placed during the campus placement drives.

Rajya Sabha member and KITS secretary, Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao and treasurer P. Narayana Reddy welcomed the students.