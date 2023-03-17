BSP urges Governor to dismiss TSPSC chairman

March 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party State president and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to use her discretionary powers to dismiss the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy as he had lost the people’s trust following the question papers leak.

Talking to the media on Friday, he alleged that the accused persons in the case were just pawns in the entire scam as it was “only the tip of the iceberg”. He wondered how a senior IAS officer could feign ignorance and not keep the passwords with him, therefore the Chairman should also be examined.

The former police official accused “agents” of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of working in the confidential section and passing on the information to Ministers T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and MLC Kavitha to benefit candidates of their choice.

“I have no faith in the police SIT and will show the necessary proof only to either a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge. Even the Group I examination held in 2016 was leaked to select candidates of the regime as those who topped without any preparation,” he said.

Mr. Praveen Kumar demanded the antecedents and cellphones of all the employees in the confidential section of the TSPSC should be checked thoroughly. “There are lots of doubts about how the digital question papers files have been accessed without any provision for multi-factor authentication or disabling the computers pen drive facility,” he said.

He called for all the examinations held by the Commission so far to be cancelled. He questioned why the TSPSC or even the government did not have an intelligence surveillance over the employees. “It is not so easy to crack the passwords or access to the files. It is a mystery how the section officer got hold of them, definitely there is more to the scam,” he claimed.

The careers of about 30 lakh jobs aspirants had been out at stake because of the lapses of the TSPSC, he said and wanted severe punishment handed over to the accused but also wanted the “big fish” to be caught. The Governor should also ensure the prime accused lives are protected as they could be harmed to protect the powerful people involved in the leaks, he added.