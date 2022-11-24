BSP demands removal of creamy layer system for BCs

November 24, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president R. S. Praveen Kumar has demanded that the Union Government remove the creamy layer system for BCs.

Demanding that the government take up BC enumeration across the nation, the BSP president wanted to know from the ruling BJP at the Centre why there was delay in commencement of the programme.

“Reservations for BCs, STs, SCs and minorities should be increased in accordance with their population. State government should increase reservations for these sections in the State as per their population like Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. Reservations must be implemented in judiciary for BCs, STs, SCs and minorities. Provide reservations for these sections in EWS quota as well,” demanded Mr. Praveen Kumar.

In a release here on Thursday, the BSP president said that the reservations for BCs were limited to 27 per cent whereas their population was more than half in the country. He accused Congress, Janata Party and BJP of failing to do justice for BCs in providing total opportunities and used them as a tool to get votes in elections. He said that the governments had been denying rightful employment opportunities for BCs for the past several decades.