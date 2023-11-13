BSP chief Praveen Kumar booked on charges of attempt to murder

November 13, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former IPS officer and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president R.S. Praveen Kumar was booked on charges of attempt to murder by the Kagaznagar police on Monday while his son was booked on charges of dacoity following a clash between the BRS and BSP workers.

Mr. Praveen Kumar posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) blaming Sirpur MLA and BRS candidate Koneru Konappa. “If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa. And a decade of KCR’s misrule in Telangana,” he said in the post.

The former officer further said that cases were booked against his son, who is a Ph.D scholar at Delhi School of Economics and 11 senior members of the party on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Konappa. “The complainant, who happens to be the driver of MLA’s campaign vehicle, says I had stolen ₹25,000 from him!!!. If this can happen to a retired IPS officer imagine the fate of others,” he said.

On Sunday night the workers of BRS and BSP clashed when the public meeting of Mr. Praveen Kumar was allegedly disrupted by the supporters of the ruling party, who played loud music at the meeting venue. Police intervened and dispersed the groups and Mr. Praveen later staged a dharna at the police station demanding action against those involved.

Mr. Praveen is contesting as the BSP candidate from the Sirpur constituency. He took voluntary retirement in 2021 to enter politics and joined the BSP.