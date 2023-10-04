BSP becomes second party to announce candidates for Assembly polls

October 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bahujan Samaj Party has become the second political party in Telangana to announce its candidates for the Assembly elections in the State. Earlier, in August, ruling BRS party created a record of sorts by announcing candidates for over 90% of the 119 constituencies much in advance.

On Tuesday, BSP State president R.S. Praveen Kumar announced names of the party nominees for 20 Assembly seats. While nine of the 20 seats belong to general category, eight are reserved for Scheduled Castes and the remaining three for Scheduled Tribes.

Of the 20 contestants, 11 are of SC, six of Backward Classes and three of ST. Eight of the BSP’s 20 nominees have educational qualification of post-graduation and above. Seven of them are graduates. While three of them studied up to Plus Two standard, two have completed Secondary School Certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details of the candidates are as follows: Sirpur(Gen)-R.S. Praveen Kumar, Zaheerabad (SC)-Jangam Gopi, Peddapalli (Gen)-Dasari Usha, Tandur (Gen)-Chandra Shekhar Mudhiraj, Devarakonda (ST)-Mudavat Venkatesh Chowhan, Choppadandi (SC)-Konkati Shekhar, Palair (Gen)-Allika Venkateshwar Rao Yadav, Nakrekal (SC)-Medi Priyadarshini.

Wyra (ST)-Banoth Rambabu Naik, Dharmapuri (SC)-Nakka Vijay Kumar, Wanaparthy (Gen)-Nagamoni Chenna Ramulu Mudhiraj, Manakondur (SC)-Nishani Ramchander, Kodad (Gen)-Pilutla Srinivas, Nagarkurnool (Gen)-Kothapalli Kumar, Khanapur (ST)- Bansilal Rathod, Andhole (SC)-Mupparapu Prakasham, Suryapet (Gen)-Vatte Janaiah Yadav, Vikarabad (SC)-Gaddam Kranthi Kumar, Kothagudem (Gen)-Erra Kamesh and Jukkal (SC)-Pradnya Kumar Madhavrao Ekambkar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.