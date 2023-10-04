HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSP becomes second party to announce candidates for Assembly polls

October 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bahujan Samaj Party has become the second political party in Telangana to announce its candidates for the Assembly elections in the State. Earlier, in August, ruling BRS party created a record of sorts by announcing candidates for over 90% of the 119 constituencies much in advance.

On Tuesday, BSP State president R.S. Praveen Kumar announced names of the party nominees for 20 Assembly seats. While nine of the 20 seats belong to general category, eight are reserved for Scheduled Castes and the remaining three for Scheduled Tribes.

Of the 20 contestants, 11 are of SC, six of Backward Classes and three of ST. Eight of the BSP’s 20 nominees have educational qualification of post-graduation and above. Seven of them are graduates. While three of them studied up to Plus Two standard, two have completed Secondary School Certificate.

Details of the candidates are as follows: Sirpur(Gen)-R.S. Praveen Kumar, Zaheerabad (SC)-Jangam Gopi, Peddapalli (Gen)-Dasari Usha, Tandur (Gen)-Chandra Shekhar Mudhiraj, Devarakonda (ST)-Mudavat Venkatesh Chowhan, Choppadandi (SC)-Konkati Shekhar, Palair (Gen)-Allika Venkateshwar Rao Yadav, Nakrekal (SC)-Medi Priyadarshini.

Wyra (ST)-Banoth Rambabu Naik, Dharmapuri (SC)-Nakka Vijay Kumar, Wanaparthy (Gen)-Nagamoni Chenna Ramulu Mudhiraj, Manakondur (SC)-Nishani Ramchander, Kodad (Gen)-Pilutla Srinivas, Nagarkurnool (Gen)-Kothapalli Kumar, Khanapur (ST)- Bansilal Rathod, Andhole (SC)-Mupparapu Prakasham, Suryapet (Gen)-Vatte Janaiah Yadav, Vikarabad (SC)-Gaddam Kranthi Kumar, Kothagudem (Gen)-Erra Kamesh and Jukkal (SC)-Pradnya Kumar Madhavrao Ekambkar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.