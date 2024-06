Nearly 50 BSNL partners from the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad had attended a business development meeting with the telecom infra providers, channel partners, cluster partners, system integrators and others at the BSNL Bhavan in Hyderabad. CGM TG circle P.G. Nirmal and senior officials including M. Vijay Kumar, K. Naveen Kumar, G. Raja Ram Mohan and others participated, said a press release on Tuesday.

Related Topics Hyderabad