G. Ratna Kumar, a 1988 batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer, took charge as the chief general manager of BSNL Telangana telecom circle earlier this month. He was last posted as deputy director general and has an experience of over 34 years, having worked in different parts of the country in various fields of telecommunication, said a press release on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.