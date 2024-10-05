BSNL adds one lakh customers in August

BSNL-Hyderabad added over one lakh mobile customers in August 2024 and installed high-end equipment to facilitate high-speed Internet to 4G and enterprise customers. It also introduced ‘Sarvatra’ wi-fi for Fibre To The Home (FTTH) customers to let them enjoy high-speed Internet over wi-fi while away from home. The public sector company, which will celebrate its silver jubilee on Sunday, has also introduced many attractive FTTH plans starting from ₹699 a month and mobile plan from ₹249, according to a press release from Telangana chief general manager G. Ratna Kumar.