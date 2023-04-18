BS DAV school driver gets 20-year jail for sexual assault of KG student 

April 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Fast Track Special Court for Rape & POCSO at Nampally here on Tuesday sentenced the driver of BS DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a four-year-old girl on the institute’s premises.

Convicting Beemana Rajani Kumar, who was booked for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in October last year, the court also imposed a fine.

Another accused in the case, S. Madhavi, principal of the institute, who was booked for failure to report the case to the police, was acquitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sexual assault on the kindergarten student reportedly went on for two months inside the school’s digital classroom. Kumar, driver of Ms. Madhavi, who also attends other duties and helps teachers in small works, took the girl to the digital classroom and sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light on October 18, 2022, when the girl’s parents approached the Banjara Hills police. They alleged that “the entire incident took place in the school, with the negligence of the principal Sivaraju Madhavi.”

The police arrested Kumar and Ms. Madhavi, who briefly went absconding, and took up investigation.

The incident caused a sensation in the city and agitated parents, civil society and the government. Several demonstrations and protests were registered, calls for cancelling the school recognition were raised, and debates on child safety, education on sexual offences and preventive measures evoked.

Following protests, the government also took the decision to revoke BS DAVs licence and shift students to other institutes. However, a week later a government order, registering grievances in students’ transition, allowed the school to operate for the rest of the academic year.

The Banjara Hills police said the investigation was concluded in 34 days and 19 witnesses were cited for the court. Both the SHE and Bharosa team counselled the girl and offered support to the family through the trial.

A release from the police described the sentence as “bound to give confidence to society”.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, later in the day, commended the investigation, SHE Team, Bharosa and the legal teams for their efforts.