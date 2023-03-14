ADVERTISEMENT

BRSV protests at Raj Bhavan seeking assent to varsities Bill

March 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students’ wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staging a protest against the Governor for not giving assent to Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The student wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BRS Vidyarthi, staged a protest at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday demanding that the Governor give her assent to the Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill due to which the recruitment of 3,000 professor posts was not moving forward.

Led by BRSV president G. Srinivas Yadav, activists of the BRS student wing and a few other student bodies gathered at Raj Bhavan, staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the Governor. As there was no permission for the protest, the police arrested the protesting activists and shifted them to police station.

Speaking later, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said the common recruitment board Bill was passed by the Legislature in September last year and was sent to the Governor immediately along with several other Bills for her assent. The Governor was sitting over the Bill even after Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and higher authorities called on her and had given clarifications to some doubts raised by her.

He alleged that the Governor was acting on the directions of the BJP leaders and creating hurdles in the administration.

