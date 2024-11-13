 />
BRSV and AISF demand thorough probe into RGUKT student’s death

Published - November 13, 2024 02:02 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

Activists owing allegiance to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) wing tried to lay siege to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar of Nirmal district on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) demanding a thorough probe into the death of pre-university course (PUC) student Swathi Priya on campus on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Swathi Priya, a native of Nizamabad district, ended her life in her hostel room on Monday. A four-page note, purportedly penned by her, was found at the scene stating that no one was responsible for her death.

The BRSV activists staged a sit-in at the entrance of RGUKT and raised slogans demanding justice for the family of the deceased student. Police foiled their attempt to barge into the campus and shifted them to the local police station. They were, however, let off in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, in a statement, AISF national executive council member E. Ramakrishna of Khammam demanded that the State government order an inquiry into the death to establish the exact reason for her extreme step. He also demanded that the State government initiate urgent measures to prevent student suicides, streamline the functioning of the university, improve amenities in the university hostels and development of infrastructure on campus.

(In times of emotional breakdown, there is always someone ready to listen at Roshni’s helpline number. Reach out to them at 8142020033/44 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or send an e-mail to roshnihelp@gmail.com.)

