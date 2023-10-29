BRSV activists told to counter ‘false propaganda’ by BJP, Cong. with social media help

October 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked the student wing of the party – BRS Vidyarthi (BRSV) – to effectively counter the ‘false propaganda’ being made by Opposition parties Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through social media, by spreading the real facts.

Speaking at the BRSV executive committee meeting held here on Sunday, he asked them to use all social media platforms such as ‘X’ (earlier Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, to counter the ‘falsehood’ being spread by the social media wings of BJP and Congress by explaining the transformation of Telangana during the last nine-and-a-half years.

“Your counter to their falsehood should be in such a way that it should have answers to the questions being posed by the Opposition parties and try to project the development taken place from village level,” KTR said and asked the BRSV activists to explain the changes Telangana had undergone since 2014, particularly to those who were about 10 years old at the time of the State formation and have become eligible to vote this time.

He mentioned that the Congress, “which was behind the killing of youth and students during the struggle for Statehood”, was going to people now, seeking their votes. He reminded them how a follower of the then BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leaked the Intermediate question paper and how Mr. Sanjay and R.S. Praveen Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party had demanded the cancellation of the TSPSC Group-II exam and their followers had moved courts.

He assured the BRSV activists that he would cleanse the TS Public Service Commission after the Assembly elections admitting that some mistakes had occurred.

At BRS booth committees’ meeting of L.B. Nagar constituency held earlier in the day, Mr. Rama Rao asked them to contact every voter repeatedly for the next one month and explain to them the transformation the constituency had undergone since 2014, including the condition of roads, traffic, power supply, and sanitation, among others. He also told them to publicise the KCR Bharosa manifesto of BRS with 15 promises widely among the electorate and support party candidate D. Sudheer Reddy again.

