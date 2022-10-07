BRS’s target is 2024 Lok Sabha elections: KTR

‘Karnataka and Maharashtra will be the first stops’

Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be the target of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) though it would test waters in the neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka first, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said, adding that they were not in a hurry to achieve the dreams.

He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao was a leader with vision, commitment and content to offer a new model of development to the country against the ‘failed’ Gujarat model. Dismissing doubts about BRS’s success, he said KCR was ridiculed and insulted similarly when he started his separate Telangana journey 21 years ago.

But overcoming all odds and doubts over the viability of the State itself, KCR turned it into the most progressive state in the country with pioneering and flagship schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and Mission Bhageeratha. It’s time to replace the ‘golmal’ Gujarat model and replicate the progressive Telangana model in the country, he said.

Claiming that a lot of thought went into the formation of BRS, he reminded how the 1978 Janata party experiment and then the VP Singh era could overcome a strong party like the Congress. BJP might be considered invincible but KCR had the ability to unnerve it like he did other parties with his agenda during the Telangana movement, he argued.

KTR said India experienced a huge political vacuum with the Congress facing an existential crisis and breaking everywhere. On its partners in this journey, he said several leaders were calling him as well expressing their willingness to join and BRS will take along all such forces to oust the BJP.

He, however, refused to comment on BRS’s role in the Andhra Pradesh and said the picture would be clear as political developments unfold in the future. However, the first stops in the BRS’s journey towards New Delhi would be Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“We will lead with a positive agenda and not a personal agenda against any leader,” he said while arguing that their intention was not to defeat anyone but to offer a progressive agenda for the country that was facing a huge crisis because of the present government’s failures.