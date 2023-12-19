ADVERTISEMENT

BRSLP urges Speaker to allow it to do a digital presentation

December 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Opposition party seeks an opportunity to counter the government’s presentation on status of various sections

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Legislature Party has requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to allow it to make a power point presentation to present its view on the presentation being planned by the Government on the status of State finances, irrigation projects and energy projects, purchases and power utilities financial position in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a representation made to the Speaker on Tuesday, the BRS Legislature Party urged the Speaker that it be given an opportunity in case the government was allowed to make such a presentation to present its view and argument. As the main Opposition in the House it was the responsibility of BRSLP to present its view on the issues to be raised by the government and they were ready for making a presentation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US