BRSLP urges Speaker to allow it to do a digital presentation

The Opposition party seeks an opportunity to counter the government’s presentation on status of various sections

December 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Legislature Party has requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to allow it to make a power point presentation to present its view on the presentation being planned by the Government on the status of State finances, irrigation projects and energy projects, purchases and power utilities financial position in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a representation made to the Speaker on Tuesday, the BRS Legislature Party urged the Speaker that it be given an opportunity in case the government was allowed to make such a presentation to present its view and argument. As the main Opposition in the House it was the responsibility of BRSLP to present its view on the issues to be raised by the government and they were ready for making a presentation.

