BRS workers burn effigy of CM, MLA

August 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - SIDDIPET

As an indication of discontent among party workers, some BRS workers burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy. The incident took place at Guravannapet village of Komaravelli mandal of Siddipet district on Friday. According to sources, alleging that the poor were being neglected in the sanctioning of Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and Gruha Lakshmi schemes, some party workers carried the effigies of both Chief Minister and MLA in the village and later burnt them down. They also raised slogans against the Chief Minister, MLA and BRS.

