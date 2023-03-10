BRS women elected reps write to Modi, seeking passage of quota bill in Parliament

March 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Women elected representatives of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MP, zilla parishad chairpersons and Mayors of municipal corporations, have addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a positive decision on the issue of women’s reservation bill.

They said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to keep its election promise of providing reservation to women in the law-making bodies by getting the Bill passed in Parliament. They ridiculed the Telangana BJP leaders’ comments on the State Government to implement women’s reservation first.

In the letter addressed by Ministers P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod and signed by other women elected representatives, they said the BRS Government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had proved its 100% commitment to women’s empowerment by implementing over 50% quota for women in local bodies against the constitutional provision of 33%.

They explained that against the total wards of 1,13,354 in gram panchayats, women were representing 59,408 wards. Of the 12,751 sarpanches, women were 6,844. Similarly, of the 5,857 MPTC seats, women held 3,326 and of the 539 ZPTC seats, women occupied 300. Further, of the 539 mandal parishad president posts, women held 340 and of the 32 ZP chairperson posts, women occupied 20.

In urban local bodies, there were 1,520 women in 2,849 councillor posts in 125 municipalities and 72 chairperson posts were occupied by women against a total of 125. In 13 municipal corporations, the number of women corporators was 351 against a total of 661 and of the 13 mayor posts, eight were held by women.

They stated that the Telangana Government had given more than 50% opportunities to women in all local bodies in its purview and it was time the Prime Minister proved his commitment to the women’s reservation in law-making bodies by getting the Bill passed in Parliament in the ongoing session itself.