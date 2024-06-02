BRS wins Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC seat

Naveen Kumar Reddy of BRS won the Mahabubnagar local bodies constituency MLC byelection on Sunday, with a margin of 108 votes by defeating Congress candidate Manne Jeevan Reddy.

Out of 1,439 registered voters in the constituency, 1,437 cast their votes. The election was held on March 28, but counting was taken up on Sunday due to the election code all these days.

The byelection was necessitated after sitting BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy resigned and joined the Congress to contest as the party candidate in the Assembly elections. Mr. Reddy won the Kalwakurthy seat.

The victory comes as a huge relief to the BRS that faced a defeat in the Assembly elections and exit polls showing not more than one seat in LS polls.

Turning point

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that the victory signals a crucial turning point in the evolving political landscape of Telangana. “This win in the local bodies’ MLC seat within the Chief Minister’s home district serves as a testament to the shifting political winds in State,” he said.

KTR also said that BRS successfully contested this election against the ruling party’s ‘enticements’ demonstrating the electorate’s discontent with the current ruling party. “This result once again proves that BRS is the household party of Telangana, reflecting the true aspirations of the people,” he said.

