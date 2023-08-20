BRS will return to power with more seats, asserts KCR

August 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Asserting that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti is set to return to power after the next Assembly elections, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cautioned the people against voting for parties that make tall promises ahead of the polls, but will set them aside after coming to power.

The BRS was sure to win the next Assembly election with a thumping majority bagging more seats than the previous polls. “Now that the election season has started, these parties, the Congress and the BJP, will come asking for an opportunity and give a host of assurances. You should exercise your discretion in casting the vote which is a powerful tool to decide your future,” the Chief Minister said.

He was addressing an impressive public meeting in Suryapet on Sunday. The Chief Minister visited the town for a spree of inaugurations including the Integrated District Offices Complex, medical college, police administration building, integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian market as well as newly constructed office of the ruling party. He wanted the people not to be complacent as these parties were known for their negligence of the people’s issues in more than 50 years of their governance. He was particularly critical of the Congress which, he said, never thought about implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power supply to farmers and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why should you vote for them? Did they ever think of setting up a medical college each in all districts? See the difference in the past ten years because of the initiatives taken by the BRS government. Why did the Congress not envisage such development in more than five decades of its rule?” he asked.

He recalled how the government had gradually increased social security pensions from ₹ 200 to ₹3,000 over the past few years while simultaneously taking steps to improve the economy. “The Congress is now claiming that it will enhance the pension to ₹ 4,000. Why are they not implementing the scheme in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the party is in power? Does the Congress have different policies for different States?” he asked.

While farmers were getting 24x7 quality power, power cuts had already started in Karnataka where Congress came to power. “Do you want the continuation of free power supply round the clock or not?”

Mr. Rao said the government had introduced Dharani as a one-stop solution for secured land transactions and the portal was being utilised to pay Rythu Bandhu and other benefits. The introduction of Dharani and scrapping of the VRA system ensured the removal of discretionary powers at several levels in the interests of farmers. “Congress is claiming that Dharani will be scrapped. How will they implement Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare measures?” he asked, adding that voting for Congress would ensure the return of the middlemen in land and other transactions that would be a bane to the people in general and farmers in particular.

Elaborating on the welfare measures, he said the BRS had fulfilled the promises it made to the people and farmers were happy because of the spree of welfare measures. Though delayed, a farm loan waiver amounting to ₹37,000 crore was implemented in two phases and the government was committed to the all-round development of villages as could be seen from the infrastructure development that was taking place in the rural areas.

Asserting that the ruling party would win all the 12 seats in the undivided Nalgonda district, the BRS president said though there were leaders “taller and well built” than him in the past, they did precious little for the district which was reputed for incidence of fluoride-related ailments. “It is our commitment that ensured safe drinking water to all habitations through Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that ₹10 lakh each would be released for taking up development works in around 470 gram panchayats in Surypet and ₹25 crore each would be released to four municipalities in the district. The district headquarters Suryapet municipality would be given ₹50 crore for taking up developmental works, including improving facilities in the wards that were merged with the municipality as part of reorganisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT