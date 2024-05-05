BRS will not join NDA, INDIA Bloc post-poll: KTR

May 05, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not join either NDA or INDIA alliances after the Lok Sabha elections, as regional parties were going to play a key role with people not preferring either BJP or Congress, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

Participating in roadshows in support of the party candidate for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Ragidi Laxma Reddy at Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment and Medchal Assembly segments, he predicted that 13 major political parties not affiliated with either of the alliances would become crucial in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

Accusing the BJP and Congress of not protecting the interests of Telangana while they were in power at the Centre, Mr. Rama Rao expressed hope that people of Telangana would reject both parties in the present elections. He cautioned people that vote for BJP would completely destroy the city’s image, potentially leading to tension between religious groups and urged the people of the city to vote for peace and the growth by preferring BRS.

Mr. Rama Rao reminded the people of Hyderabad that over the past 10 years of BRS governance when the City’s growth in various sectors had multiplies with the help of substantial funding and infrastructure provided by the State Government. The Congress party was not in a position to challenge BJP across the country and it was the regional parties that had the potential to defeat BJP, he said.

The BRS leader recollected that it was his party that had defeated three BJP MPs in the recent Assembly elections. He ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leaving Amethi and running away to Kerala instead of fighting BJP in his own stronghold.

Accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of colluding with the BJP by giving tickets to weak candidates as requested by BJP in several seats, Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that people of Telangana had realised the secret relationship between BJP and Mr. Revanth Reddy. BRS would voice the demands of Telangana in Parliament if people give them more than 10 Lok Sabha seats.

‘Non-local’

The Congress and BJP candidates contesting for the Malkajgiri seat were not local candidates but BRS candidate Mr. Laxma Reddy was a local and would be available to his constituents 24x7.

Qutbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekanand, Medchal MLA C. Malla Reddy and Secunderabad Cantonment byelection candidate G. Niveditha participated in the roadshows.

