BRS will not cross 25-figure mark in Assembly elections: Revanth Reddy

August 08, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy predicted that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) would not cross the 25-figure mark in the Assembly elections and that was why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was frustrated that reflected in the recently concluded Assembly sessions.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Reddy said KCR used the entire time to abuse the Congress and blame it for all the problems in Telangana while conveniently forgetting that without Congress and Sonia Gandhi Telangana wouldn’t have been realised. “He praised Ms. Sonia Gandhi on the floor of the Assembly for delivering Telangana and now he is blaming Congress showcasing his hollowness,” he said. “This is nothing but frustration of the Chief Minister.”

He ridiculed the BRS’s claims of relating him to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and said while in TDP it was KCR who demanded the scrapping of GO 610 and also the Zonal system in employment. He advised IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to listen to his father’s speech in the Assembly on how he had compromised with Telangana’s interests. “Unlike KCR, as a TDP member I obstructed the Governor’s speech in the Assembly for Telangana and got suspended and KTR should learn some history,” he argued. “I was a colleague of Mr. Naidu while KCR was a follower of Mr. Naidu.”

“In fact, KTR too won from Sircilla wearing the TDP scarf. And if he was so against the TDP why did the TRS have an electoral tie-up with the TDP,” he asked. Mr. Reddy also said that the height of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator was raised and the Pulichintala project was constructed when TRS MLAs were in the Congress government as Ministers. “I am ready for a debate on all these and let Mr. Harish Rao come for a debate at Gun Park since KCR and KTR don’t have the guts to face me,” he claimed.

He said KCR was an arrogant politician with little respect for people and institutions and alleged that he did not pay respects to the mortal remains of Konda Lakshman Bapuji, who gave his house to the TRS. It was outrageous that the CM did not condole the death of Gaddar in the Assembly but was forced to announce a State funeral realising how people had converged to pay their respects.

The Congress president claimed that Gaddar had warned him how dangerous KCR was as an individual and politician and advised him to expose the BRS association with the BJP.