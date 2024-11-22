 />

BRS will move court again if Speaker delays action on disqualification petitions beyond SC specified time: KTR

Published - November 22, 2024 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the High Court order on the party’s petition for disqualification of three defected MLAs – Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkata Rao – is not a setback to the party but pushing the ball into the Speaker’s court again.

Speaking to newspersons here on Friday, he said the Division Bench of the High Court had not turned down its plea but has set aside the Speaker’s contention that courts have no right to give directions to the Speaker’s office. The judgement would make it clear to the Speaker’s office that it had every right to act upon the disqualification petitions in a reasonable time keeping in mind the term of the House.

Reasonable time in the present case meant the time as specified in the Supreme Court judgement in the Manipur MLAs’ disqualification case, wherein the Speaker’s office must act on such petitions in a time-bound manner, within three months after receiving the petitions, he claimed. “We will move the court again if the Speaker delays his action on the petitions beyond the time specified by the Supreme Court”, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He reiterated his allegation that the Congress in Telangana and the BJP have a tacit understanding of protecting each other. He alleged that it was more than six weeks now since a Telangana Congress leader had a secret meeting with Gautam Adani in a city hotel to strike a deal for his protection from Enforcement Directorate action following raids on his family businesses offices and residences. That was the reason why ED was silent on the raids, he claimed.

Reacting to the reports of Adani Group bribing the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rama Rao said if that was the case, a probe must be ordered, and if the bribery was proved, the law would take its own course.

